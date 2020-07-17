Expérience : L’oubli

Selon les lecteurs vidéos, la vidéo ci-dessous risque d’être défectueuse. Je n’arrive pas à corriger le problème. Il s’agit de la même vidéo au sujet du dictionnaire, mais ralentie, aux couleurs changées. Une distance s’est imposée depuis mes premières années avec ce compagnon silencieux. Chaque page fait resurgir des choses oubliées.

Combien de choses oublions-nous au cours d’une vie ?

En prenant des instantanés tout au long de cette vidéo, je compose une collection d’images floues, déformées. Et je me souviens d’une ancienne connaissance, je n’avais pas encore 10 ans. J’ai cherché souvent où mon souvenir m’amènerait pour retrouver son ancien lieu de résidence. Rien ne subsiste. La rue existe encore. Mais est-ce la bonne? Fallait-il tourner à gauche en sortant du métro?

J’ai oublié ainsi combien de moments de bonheur? Combien de déceptions?

On ne peut pas avancer sans rester caché de tout ce qui a été.

Depending on the video player, the video below may not play correctly. I cannot find and fix the problem. It is the same video about the dictionary, but slowed down, with the colors changed. A distance has imposed itself since my first years with this silent companion. Each page brings up forgotten memories.

How many things do we forget in a lifetime?

By taking snapshots throughout this video, I compose a collection of blurry, distorted images. And I remember an old acquaintance, I was not yet 10 years old. I often looked where my memory would take me to find his former place of residence. Nothing remains. The street still exists. But is it the right one? Should I turn left when exiting the subway?

How many moments of happiness have I forgotten? How many disappointments?

One cannot move forward while hiding from all that has been.



























































































































































































































