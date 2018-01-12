Regardant un des nombreux documentaires sur Andy Warhol sur YouTube, je suis tombé sur des oeuvres que je ne connaissais pas, ou encore des oeuvres qui avaient quitté mon souvenir pour réapparaître. Ici, la peinture à numéro (très en vogue à une époque qu’on qualifie aujourd’hui de “vintage”) est prétexte à une révision du concept de l’art (qui est un lieu élitiste) : “Faites-le vous-même” donné en avant-titre générique à quelques oeuvres. Ces oeuvres créées par un artistes appellent à la reproduction : “vous aimez ? Alors faites-le vous-même”.

Je pense dès à présent garder en tête ce concept pour continuer l’évolution de Paintual qui sera, un jour, un outil qui permettra, comme tant d’autres, à chacun de “faire soi-même”. En passant, pour tous les intéressés par les rouages de ce projet, Paintual est maintenant accessible ici : https://github.com/belisssle/Paintual/tree/01 . Vous pouvez télécharger l’ensemble ou, ce qui est plus prudent pour l’instant, consulter les différentes pages de code en ligne. Je dis “prudent” parce que le projet en est encore à une phase embryonnaire. Le projet avance moins rapidement ce temps-ci étant occupé à quelques autres projets, dont certains me rapportent un peu d’argent (c’est quand même non négligeable).

* * *

Looking at one of the many available documentaries about Andy Warhol on YouTube, I came across works that I did not know, or works that had left my memory and were brought back by watching the documentary. Here, painting-by-number (very fashionable at a time now called “vintage”) is a pretext for a revision of the concept of art (which is an elitist place): “Do It Yourself” given as a generic title to some works. These works, actually created by an artist, call for reproduction: “Do you like it? Then do it yourself.”

I think from now on that I should keep in mind this concept to continue the evolution of Paintual, which will one day become a tool that will allow, like so many others, everyone to “do it yourself.” By the way, for all interested in the evolution and inner workings of this project, Paintual is now available here: https://github.com/belisssle/Paintual/tree/01. You can download the file set or, which is more cautious for now, consult the different pages of code online. I say “cautious” because the project is still in an embryonic phase. The project is moving less quickly lately because I am busy with some other projects, and some of which bring me a little money (a non negligible factor).