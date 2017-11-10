Ce qu’on peut faire avec WebGL. Décidément, j’en ai des trucs à apprendre. Allez sur http://cake23.de et cliquer sur l’un ou l’autre des liens .html . Dans la plupart des cas, suffit de déplacer la souris à l’écran pour voir des effets visuels très intéressants.

Auteur : https://twitter.com/flexi23

Things one can do with WebGL. There’s a lot of things I need to learn. Go to http://cake23.de and click on any .html link. In most cases, one only need to move the mouse around to see very interesting visual effects.

Author: https://twitter.com/flexi23