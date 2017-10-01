Les générateurs de bruit sont essentiels pour donner des textures à des images et enlever le caractère “mécanique” du dessin à l’ordinateur. Alors je suis parti à la recherche du bruit et j’ai trouvé : LibNoise (en C++) et une variante en C# (un langage que je maîtrise beaucoup mieux que C++ pour l’instant, quoique éventuellement Paintual sera tout en C++).

Ici un ensemble d’images de type Perlin noise, un des types de bruit disponibles dans la librairie mentionnée ci-dessus.

Me reste à apprendre comment ça fonctionne et comment je peux ajouter des bruits aux différents processus déjà installés dans Paintual.

Entre temps, j’ai simplifié le code qui dessine, certaines optimisation ne donnant pas grand résultat. Ces changements me font prendre un petit recul quant à pouvoir éventuellement implémenter la commande Annuler.

Ci-dessous, une image déjà publiée ici modifiée avec un filtre de bruit dans Photoshop, juste pour donner une idée du potentiel de la technique.

* * *

Noise generators are essential to give textures to images and remove the “mechanical” character of computer drawings. So I went looking for noise code and information and found: LibNoise (in C ++) and a variant in C# (a language I mastered much better than C ++ for now, though possibly Paintual will be all in C ++).

Here is a series of Perlin type noise images, one of the types of noise available in the code library mentioned above.

I still have to learn how it works and how I can add noise to the various processes already installed in Paintual.

Meanwhile, I have simplified the code that paints, some optimization did not give great result. These changes are a small step back in order to be able to implement the Undo command.

Below is an previously published image here modified using a noise filter in Photoshop. This illustrates the potential of the use of noise.