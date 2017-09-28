Tracer des lignes droites qui rejoignent toutes une courbe de bézier (avec des coordonnées un peu au hasard) invisible. D’accord, PaintualBrush devait produire quatre tracés verticaux, mais oups ! j’ai oublié un petit détail et ça donné ceci. Ce qui est quand même pas mal : à partir de quelques lignes entrecroisées, on obtient des effets moirés. Les effets de cassure viennent du fait que je n’ai pas appliqué de procédé d’anti crénelage (ça sera pour plus tard dans le code).

* * *

Drawing straight lines that all join an invisible Bézier curve (with somewhat random coordinates). Okay, PaintualBrush had to produce four vertical strokes, but oops! I forgot a little detail and it gave me this instead which is still not bad: from a few intersecting lines, I get moiré effects. The line break effects come from the fact that I have not applied anti aliasing (this will be for later in the code).

* * *

À titre complémentaire, une image sans lien direct avec l’article, et dont l’aspect général me rappelle un ange, une forme d’opposition entre la manifestation brute et figée dans la pierre d’un concept qui se veut mouvant et éthérique.

* * *

In addition, an image that is not related with this article, which general appearance reminds me of an angel: a form of opposition between the raw manifestation frozen in the stone and its concept of ethereal mobility.