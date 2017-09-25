J’ai enfin réussi à détacher le code qui calcule et dessine de celui qui gère l’interface graphique (les boutons, menus, etc.). Vous savez, quand vous utilisez une application et, pour une raison ou une autre, tout semble geler pour un instant (ou deux ou trois…) et ensuite “on reprend le contrôle” ? Il est possible, comme c’était le cas jusqu’à maintenant avec mon petit programme, qu’il devienne tellement occupé qu’il ne réponde plus : un pauvre employé surchargé 😦

Mais, ayant à notre disposition des ordinateurs avec plusieurs processeurs/coeurs, on peut les utiliser pour travailler en parallèle, c’est comme engager des employés pour soulager notre pauvre petit surchargé. Mais, il faut dire à l’ordinateur comment séparer les tâches et bien coordonner le tout. Ce n’est pas si difficile, il y a des outils pour faciliter la mise en place de la coordination, mais je devais apprendre comment ça fonctionne. Ayant bien fait mon travail de répartiteur, je prends un petit congé et voici une image (Photoshop, Painter, FilterForge). J’aime beaucoup ces petites lignes qui donnent un effet crayonné.

* * *

I finally managed to detach the code that calculates and draws from the one that manages the graphical interface (buttons, menus, etc.). You know, when you use an application and for some reason everything seems to freeze for a moment (or two or three…) and then you can “take control” again? It is possible, as it was the case until now with my little program, that it becomes so busy that it no longer responds: a poor overloaded employee 😦

Having at our disposal computers with several processors / cores, we can use them to work in parallel. It is like hiring employees to relieve our poor little overloaded fellow. But you have to tell the computer how to separate tasks and coordinate them well. It’s not that difficult: there are tools to facilitate the implementation of coordination, but I had to learn how to use them. Having done my work as a dispatcher, I take a little night off and here is a picture (Photoshop, Painter, FilterForge). I like these little lines that give a pencil effect.