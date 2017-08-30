Presque en temps réel

À force de travail, on arrive à des résultats… ou non. Mais j’ai quelques résultats de performance. C’est loin de mon objectif mais suffisant pour dire que le dossier est clos pour l’instant. Je peux passer à d’autres aspects, notamment l’analyse et la génération d’images. J’ai acquis une connaissance suffisante en ce qui a trait à l’affichage d’images et ses modifications pour croire que ce que j’envisage à long terme soit réalisable.

Ci-dessous, petite vidéo où on voit en temps réel les capacités de modification d’une image existante.

* * *

The more you work, the better the results… or not. But I succeeded in performance enhancements, although far from my initial objective, these are nevertheless sufficient to say that I’m done with this for now. I can move on to other aspects, such as image analysis and generation. I have gained sufficient knowledge of image display and editing to believe that my long term goals are attainable.

Below is a short video where you can see in real time the ability to modify an existing image.