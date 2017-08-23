Un bon pas de franchi

C’est un peu par hasard que ça s’est mis à fonctionner. C’était dans les projets. Mais pour l’instant je voulais juste jouer un peu avec le code, faire frissonner le programme, pour voir si c’était possible : coder une effet qui “pousse” un pinceau (et son code) sur une image. Après quelques ratés (rien ne fonctionne du premier coup) : ça marche!

Donc, je viens de faire un pas en avant vers la création automatisée. Il “suffit” d’ajouter plein de code pour que les traits de pinceau fassent sens avec l’image.

One Great Step Ahead

It was a bit of a coincidence that it started to work. It was in the plans, in the long term plans. But for now I just wanted to play a little with the code, to get the program to shiver a bit, to see if it was possible: to code an effect that “pushes” a brush (and its code) onto an image. After a few hiccups (of course nothing works the first time): it worked!!!

So I just made a step forward towards automated creation. Now to really get there, I “only” need to add a lot of code so that the brush strokes make sense with the image content.