Un autre effet

Mmmm, comment expliquer techniquement cet effet sans se perdre ? Pour chaque colonne de pixels dans l’image, Paintual calcule la luminosité et établit un histogramme. La valeur de la luminosité qui revient le plus souvent dans chaque colonne détermine l’intensité et la position du déplacement des pixels de cette colonne. Je m’attendais à un effet plus soutenu ; cela dépend des images. Mais en combinant le résultat ave cl’image d’origine en utilisant des filtres de bases des couches de Photoshop, certaines textures émergent.

* * *

Mmmm, how to explain this effect without getting lost in the details? For each column of pixels in the image, Paintual calculates the brightness and establishes a histogram. The value of the brightness that is found most often in each column determines the intensity and the position of the pixels displacement of this column. I expected a more sustained effect; every image gives a different result. But by combining the result with the original image using basic filtering effets with Photoshopand its layers, some textures do emerge.

L’original ci-dessus / The original image above

L’effet de déplacement avec histogramme / Displacement effect with histogram

La combinaison des deux dans Photoshop / Superimposing both in Photoshop

L’originale / The original

L’effet de déplacement avec histogramme / Displacement effect with histogram

La combinaison des deux dans Photoshop / Superimposing both in Photoshop