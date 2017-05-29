Un autre accident heureux

En jouant avec Photoshop et voulant créer un pinceau (brush) à partir d’un élément floral, je suis arrivé par hasard à un des effets que je recherche depuis un bout (même si j’avais essayé quantité de techniques). Ce n’est pas exactement ce que je veux, mais c’est assez près. Alors on garde précieusement ce pinceau.

* * *

While playing with Photoshop to create a new brush based on a floral design, I came up totally by chance with this effect, one I was looking for quite a while (although I have experimented with countless techniques). Although it is not exactly what I aim for, it is close enough to consider keeping this brush.

Park

Posted on Posted in E-Images

