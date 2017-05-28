Lignes et courbes

Étant limité pour l’instant quant à la performance de génération des images dans Max de Cycle ’74, j’ai tenté un code très semblable en C# (.NET Framework de Microsoft). Le premier essai n’a pas été plus rapide. En fouillant un peu sur Internet je suis tombé sur du code et une technique incroyablement plus performante (quoiqu’elle fait référence à des trucs que je ne maîtrise pas du tout). Je peux générer des images beaucoup plus grandes avec du code en une fraction de seconde. En superposant deux images très lignées dans Photoshop et quelques petites déformations, j’arrive à produire un effet plus intéressant.

J’ai encore beaucoup de chemin à faire, mais chaque étape n’est pas perdue.

* * *

Being limited for the moment by the image generation performance in Max of Cycle ’74, I tried a very similar code in C # (.NET Framework of Microsoft). The first test was not faster. By digging a little on the Internet I came across some incredibly more performant code and (although it refers to a technique that I do not master at all). I can generate much larger images with code in a fraction of a second. By superimposing two images made up of thin lines in Photoshop and some small deformations, I managed to produce a more interesting effect.

I still have a long way to go, but each step is not lost.