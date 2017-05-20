Progrès avec Max de Cycle ’74

Je suis parvenu à utiliser un script pour “écrire” une image colorée. Le script génère des images en temps réel (mais il y a une limitation au nombre de pixels qui peuvent être pris en charge). Finalement le script peut modifier une vidéo existante (à faible résolution).
I managed to be able to write a script that can “write” a colored image. The script generates real-time images (but there is a limit to the number of pixels that can be supported). Finally the script can modify an existing video (at low resolution).
Pour les curieux, le code :
FYI, the code: