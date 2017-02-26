The fun with literal translations is that it almost never works. For example, “Window Today” literally translated to the French “Fenêtre aujourd’hui” just sounds incomplete, immature, and for that matter it is an uninteresting phrase. The reverse, that is literal translations from French to English is also very quirky.

To be able to play with more than one language is a fine way to understand what language is, to better circumscribe the sense of meaning.

* * *

Je m’amuse beaucoup avec les traductions littérales, parce que ça ne fonctionne pas du tout. À titre d’exemple, le titre du jour « Window Today » donnerait « Fenêtre aujourd’hui », ce qui apparaît clairement un titre incomplet et inintéressant. L’inverse, soit les traductions littérales du français vers l’anglais, sont tout aussi bizarres.

Pouvoir jouer avec plus d’une langue est un bon moyen pour comprendre ce qu’est le langage et mieux définir ce que signifie le sens.

* * *

Therefore, to keep it funny, I choose “Aujourd’hui fenêtre” as the French translation of today’s post. It is as quirky and defective but funnier.

* * *

C’est ainsi que je choisis « Aujourd’hui fenêtre » pour la traduction du billet du jour; tout aussi détraqué mais plus drôle.

