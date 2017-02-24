Blueprint for a New World

At one point in history each of the things we like to hate today were invented or created to solve a problem, be it chemistry, industry, commerce, politics, computer science, or anything else you may think of. They are tools and, as such, are limited. We improve upon them, imagining new solutions. Misconceptions about them crawl the web in such a way as to create a new kind of alternate religion where many are led to believe that these modern “problems” must be eradicated and a new kind of world be erected. Throwing everything away to live a simpler life, like our ancestors, going back. We think of a new age made of fragments of past happiness. It is a very dangerous plan because the problems we have forgotten will come back.

