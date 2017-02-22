École Quand le système d’éducation est brisé. School: The Education system is broken. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted on February 22, 2017 Posted in E-Images
4 thoughts on “École”
Ça ressemble beaucoup à une école ici. J’aime l’effet!
oui c’est exactement un assemblage de photos d’une école de mon quartier.
merci pour les bons mots
OUI OUI……it is so , especially in the U.S. because education has become all about money and power: grants. prestige, new cover for the pool. For that the students have to pay exorbitant tuition and procure high interest loans: the new bubble.
The same in Canada 😦
